Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 8,417,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at $948,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 124.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 105.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

