North American Construction Group Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,804. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$198.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert bought 6,940 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$60,016.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,445.08. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$37,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,363,074.66. Over the last three months, insiders bought 206,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,669.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

