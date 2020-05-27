Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Trading Up 7.1%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.72 and last traded at $79.14, approximately 1,920,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,600,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.