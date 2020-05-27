Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Increased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 7.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.93. 140,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,517. The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

