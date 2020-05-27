Nuggets Market Cap Reaches $878,900.07 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 43.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $878,900.07 and approximately $14.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.02052505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00183770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

