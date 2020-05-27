Numeraire Trading Down 9% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $23.92 or 0.00270382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $58.69 million and approximately $988,487.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.49 or 0.03826930 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,101 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.