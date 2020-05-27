OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.0402 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, OAX has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $234,806.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.03829221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,316,000 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.