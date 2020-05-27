Observer Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.58 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $4.58 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.95 or 0.02048717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00183459 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,841,304 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

