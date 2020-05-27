Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 19,239,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 4,890,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.