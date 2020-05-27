OKB Tops 1-Day Volume of $172.34 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. OKB has a total market cap of $298.15 million and $172.34 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00056181 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.49 or 0.03826930 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002080 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.