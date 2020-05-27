OKCash Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $3,810.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029286 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029267 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,909.18 or 1.00314815 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00081681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000623 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,174,407 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

