Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Trading 6% Higher

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.83, 824,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,154,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,116,000 after buying an additional 2,060,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,040,000 after purchasing an additional 303,714 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.