Omni (OMNI) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $890,800.43 and approximately $132.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00017845 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00480747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003582 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,950 coins and its circulating supply is 562,634 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

