ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Up 6%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.68, 7,713,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 9,259,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

