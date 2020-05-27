OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,421. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.