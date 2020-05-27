Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.32. Opko Health shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 8,674,840 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,289.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,381,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 521,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Opko Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 27.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

