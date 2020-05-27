OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 6%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.28, approximately 208,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 97,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

