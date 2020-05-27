Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.35, approximately 278,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 309,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $23,152,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $12,401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $9,564,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $5,517,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

