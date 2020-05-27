Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.8% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

ORC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 520,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). On average, research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ORC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Orchid Island Capital news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 25,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

