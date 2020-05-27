Orchid Market Cap Achieves $13.03 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $3.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03792951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

