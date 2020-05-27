Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Trading Down 16.7%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 166,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 125,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

In other news, Director David Hottman sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,300 shares in the company, valued at C$87,864.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

