Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, Origo has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Origo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Origo has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03792951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 708,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,668,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.