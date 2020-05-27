Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $70.23, approximately 583,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 737,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

