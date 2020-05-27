Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.15, approximately 1,550,510 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,497,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.
The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Owens Corning by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,895,000 after buying an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
