Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.15, approximately 1,550,510 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,497,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Owens Corning by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,895,000 after buying an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

