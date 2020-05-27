Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Up 6.5%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.65, 1,904,026 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,639,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at $4,175,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $490,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

