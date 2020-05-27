Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Parachute has a market cap of $120,413.22 and $6,052.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000282 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,267,803 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

