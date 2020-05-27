Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 4,500 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Rexnord worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after buying an additional 1,170,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after buying an additional 1,100,011 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $22,854,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 620.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 633,266 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 77,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

