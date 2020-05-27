Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,195 shares of company stock worth $3,957,109 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

