Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys Shares of 50,000 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 539.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 131.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 118,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,545. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

