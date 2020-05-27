Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.00. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

