Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,783. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

