Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 24,900 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.42% of Kelly Services worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 20,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,031. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.