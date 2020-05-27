Patientory Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $315,239.55 and $747.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.03837270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

