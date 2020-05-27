PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Hits $44.17 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $44.17 million and approximately $279,637.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,706.45 or 0.19292866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.49 or 0.03826930 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,887 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.