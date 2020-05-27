Payfair (PFR) Market Capitalization Tops $23,613.08

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Payfair has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a market cap of $23,613.08 and $938.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.64 or 0.03816652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002252 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031162 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

