Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $41.70

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $41.70. Peloton shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 358,760 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Cfra boosted their price target on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,444,760.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $5,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,186,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

