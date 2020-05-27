Peony Reaches One Day Volume of $5,970.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Peony has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $81,548.62 and $5,970.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,288,539 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,711 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.