Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.30. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $250,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.