People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP David P. Berey Sells 12,978 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 358,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $61,242,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in People’s United Financial by 2,822.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 1,174,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.