Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) Announces $0.00 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of ASX PCI remained flat at $A$0.90 ($0.64) during midday trading on Wednesday. 390,141 shares of the stock were exchanged. Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP has a fifty-two week low of A$0.94 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.97 ($0.69).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.