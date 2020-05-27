Peter J. Valenti III Sells 10,493 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $51.38. 266,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,321. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,070,000 after buying an additional 254,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 261,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,564,000 after buying an additional 359,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,506,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.