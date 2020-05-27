Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 292,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 99,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.11. 291,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,741. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

