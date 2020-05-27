Phore (PHR) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Phore has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $22,569.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000750 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,034,308 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

