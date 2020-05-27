Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 227.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

PDM stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $153,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

