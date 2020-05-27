Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 52,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,234,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. 5,528,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,097. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.