Piper Sandler Companies Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $87.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.59.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. ValuEngine lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

