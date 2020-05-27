Pirl Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,109.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $284,744.37 and $1,109.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 70,834,092 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

