Playkey (PKT) Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $288,927.48 and approximately $20,711.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.03837270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,976,757 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.