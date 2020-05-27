Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Up 6%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94, 729,625 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 536,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTE. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

