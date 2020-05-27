PolySwarm Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $1.40 million and $14,785.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

